49ers WR says Eagles are "extremely lucky" to be in Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The San Francisco 49ers won't be participating in next weekend's Super Bowl after losing to the Eagles in the NFC championship, but one Niners wideout thinks the Birds got "extremely lucky" in their 31-7 win.

San Fran wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk appeared on the TheSFNiners Podcast on Saturday where he talked about the NFC title game and the upcoming Super Bowl.

Along with saying the Eagles got lucky in the conference championship, Aiyuk said he expects the Kansas City Chiefs to expose the Birds in the Super Bowl.

"Hypothetically speaking if I were to bet on this game, I would take everything that I own, get it in cash and put my money on the Kansas City Chiefs. I got the Chiefs. I think the Chiefs... I just think they have their hands full. They got their hands full. I don't know fully about [Philly's] defense. They talk about them being a good defense. I'm not sure. I think the pass game, this Kansas City pass game will expose what we thought we would be able to expose before some unfortunate circumstances happened, so we'll see. But like I said, you got to get lucky win the Super Bowl, and they got extremely lucky last week, so who's to say they can't do it twice?"

In the Eagles' win over the Niners in the NFC championship, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL after taking a hit from Haason Reddick on the first possession of the game.

Fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson was forced to enter the game for the Niners, but he eventually suffered a concussion after taking a big hit, which forced him to exit the game.

As a result, Purdy had to go back in the game, but he wasn't really able to throw the ball.

The Eagles absolutely benefitted from the injuries suffered by San Francisco, but their rushing offense was still able to run all over one of the top-ranked defenses in the league.

Aiyuk, who had one catch for 10 yards in the title game, had a career year for the Niners in the 2022 season.