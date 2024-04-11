Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy arrested for early February shooting in Fairfield

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

FAIRFIELD - A juvenile boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting behind a Walgreens in Fairfield in early February, police say. 

The shooting happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 behind a bank along North Texas Street, near Atlantic Avenue. 

Witnesses told police two people were involved in a fight that led to one of them shooting the other in the arm.

Police said the shooter left the scene and the victim, also a minor, was taken to the hospital and released. Within hours, investigators identified a possible suspect and got an arrest warrant. 

The suspect was found at a home in Vallejo on April 5. Police said he is a member of a criminal street gang.

The name of the suspect will not be released due to his age. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on April 11, 2024 / 4:36 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.