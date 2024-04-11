Boy arrested for early February shooting in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD - A juvenile boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting behind a Walgreens in Fairfield in early February, police say.

The shooting happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 behind a bank along North Texas Street, near Atlantic Avenue.

Witnesses told police two people were involved in a fight that led to one of them shooting the other in the arm.

Police said the shooter left the scene and the victim, also a minor, was taken to the hospital and released. Within hours, investigators identified a possible suspect and got an arrest warrant.

The suspect was found at a home in Vallejo on April 5. Police said he is a member of a criminal street gang.

The name of the suspect will not be released due to his age.