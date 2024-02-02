Police search for gunman after shooting behind Fairfield bank

FAIRFIELD — Authorities are searching for a gunman they say shot a man behind a bank in Fairfield on Friday.

The Fairfield Police Department said it happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. behind a bank along North Texas Street.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting. Witnesses at the scene told them two men were involved in a fight that led to one of the men shooting the other in the arm.

The shooter left the scene before law enforcement officials arrived.

Fairfield police said the victim was not cooperating with investigators. He was stable in the hospital at last check.

A suspect description was not released. Anyone who has information relevant to the investigation should contact Fairfield police.