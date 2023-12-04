Napa's Latin-focused Festival La Onda announces headliners Maná, Fuerza Regida and more

BottleRock organizers on Monday announced the line-up for the inaugural Festival La Onda in Napa next summer featuring headliners Maná, Fuerza Regida, Alejandro Fernández and Junior H.

Promoters are saying the new two-day festival will feature a wide array of popular Latin musical acts ranging across multiple genres, touching on everything from traditional forms like banda, mariachi, norteño, cumbia, bolero and other regional Mexican styles to more modern acts playing Latin pop, Spanish rock, rap and reggaetón.

In addition to the above mentioned headliners, the announced acts include pop/reggaetón singer/rapper Farruko, regional Mexican group Eslabon Armado, Mexican alternative-rock heroes Café Tacvba, "Cumbia Sonidera" band Los Ángeles Azules, Chilean/Mexican vocalist Mon Laferte, Mexican songwriter and guitarist Gabito Ballesteros and many others.

Festival La Onda will take place at Napa Valley Expo on June 1-2 on the weekend following BottleRock, utilizing the same stages, vendor booths and general infrastructure that will already be in place for the earlier event. The festival -- which was just announced by BottleRock organizers last week -- will spotlight the talents of touring acts and local artists as well as giving attendees a chance to enjoy a variety of regional Latin cuisine and specialty beverages.

Tickets for the festival will range in price from $169 for general admission to high-end VIP packages at $3,299 per person. The festival pre-sale is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. with general on-sale starting Friday morning at 10 a.m. Full line-up and information on how to by tickets are available at LaOndaFest.com.