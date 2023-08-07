Loud booming sound heard overnight in Davis found to be bird cannon

DAVIS - A loud booming noise heard overnight northeast of Davis was made by a bird cannon, a public official says.

On Monday, a statement from Yolo County Supervisor Jim Provenza was posted on Facebook that points to a bird cannon as the origin of the sound that woke up nearby residents. Provenza says that a booming sound could be heard every few minutes between the hours of around midnight to 8 a.m. Monday.

While bird cannons are often used on Yolo County farms, the use of them overnight isn't, Provenza said. The county is working to contact the individual or individuals responsible for the sounds and will "inform them of best practices and appropriate uses of birth (or other animal) scare equipment," he said.

Anyone with questions about the issue is encouraged to contact Provenza via email at jim.provenza@yolocounty.org or by phone at (530) 757-5553