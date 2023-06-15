Body recovered after being swept away in the American River almost a month ago

Watch CBS News
By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY -- The body of a 20-year-old man who was previously reported missing on Mother's Day has been found in Lake Clementine. 

Multiple agencies worked together in the recovery of the body, including the Placer County Sheriff's Office Dive and Swiftwater Rescue team and California State Parks. 

The body was recovered on June 10 and further investigation identified the decedent as Eric Aguayo, the man who was swept away while swimming at Yankee Jims Bridge a month ago. 

Placer County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to stay out of the river or to contact a professional river rafting company if being on the river is a must. 

First published on June 15, 2023 / 10:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

