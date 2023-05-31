Family of young man swept away in the American River not losing hope

Family of man who disappeared on the American River hoping to find him

Family of man who disappeared on the American River hoping to find him

PLACER COUNTY - The Placer County Sheriff's Office is still searching for the young man who got swept away into the American River near Yankee Jims Bridge on Mother's Day.

Erik Aguayo's family told CBS13 that they celebrated his 20th birthday without him last week after he got swept away while swimming with family.

"We could not believe it at first," said Erik's cousin Hillary Rodriguez.

Erik Aguayo Hillary Rodriguez

Erik had moved in with his cousins and uncle just three months ago from Mexico.

Rodriguez and her father spoke with CBS13 through a translator.

"We saw along the shore something black and we thought that was the top of his head," said Rodriguez.

The family's immediate reaction was to jump in after him and search until the current grew too violent.

"Anytime a swimmer goes missing in the river, chances are very slim that they make it out alive," said Placer County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Angela Musallam.

Crews are no longer on the ground searching for Erik, but in what they call a "continued but limited search" from the air.

"Time will only tell when the river levels get lower," said Musallam.

Erik has not been the only recent victim lost in the raging river. The Placer County Sheriff's Office found the body of 22-year-old Victor Nguyen weeks after he was swept away into the American River at the confluence at the end of April. His body was found in Folsom Lake at Rattlesnake Bar.

Neither one of the young men was wearing life jackets.

"There is a myth here that if they were wearing life jackets they would have survived, that is not true," Musallam said.

Musallam told says the current is strong enough to suck you under even while in a life jacket.

"We are going to see 100-plus degree temperatures in the next few months. That does not mean river water is going to get any warmer. It will not," said Musallam. "It will remain at 45 degrees or around there. That is very frigid water."

She said because of how cold the water, is due to the snow melt, your body will become hypothermic in just 15 minutes. This means your muscles will spasm and essentially freeze to the point where you can no longer tread water.

"You have debris flowing [through] the water causing strainers. Strainers only allow water in so if you get pinned up against a strainer that is a death trap," said Musallam.

Erik's family said he was a fun, reserved young man who had a bright future.

"The current and temperature of the water was just too intense," said Rodriguez. "Do not go in. We went without knowing the risk."

Erik had been staying with his uncle and cousins since he left Mexico. The family plans to have a memorial for Erik at his home in Mexico when they find his body.

The family gathered near Yankee Jims Bridge on Memorial Day to lay a cross and candles. They are not losing hope and praying they will find him soon.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office received no calls for water rescues over the Memorial Day Weekend. Musallam hopes people stay out of the rivers and choose to go to the pool or lake instead to cool off this summer.