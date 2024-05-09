Watch CBS News
Crews searching for woman after reported drowning in San Joaquin River

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- First responders are searching for a woman after a reported drowning in the San Joaquin River in Stanislaus County Thursday evening.

The sheriff's office said they responded to the area of Hills Ferry around 6:30 p.m. for reports of two people drowning.

One juvenile has been rescued but first responders are now searching for a woman.

This is in the area of River Road, near Fishermans Bend Campground and Mobile Home Park.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 8:14 PM PDT

