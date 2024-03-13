Stockton high school student jumps in water, goes missing after campus fight

STOCKTON — A search was underway for a Stagg High School student who went missing after jumping into the Calaveras River near the Stockton campus, authorities said late Wednesday afternoon.

The Stockton Unified School District said two students fought on campus at around 2 p.m. When campus officials tried to intervene, the students ran away and jumped into the levee that leads to the river.

One student exited the water but the other didn't, the district said.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said one of its boats was assisting the district's public safety unit in searching the water for the student.

Stagg High School sits across from the river along Brookside Road. In 2022, a campus intruder there stabbed and killed 15-year-old student Alycia Reynaga.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.