2 bodies found in U-Haul truck outside south Sacramento light rail station

SACRAMENTO — Two people were found dead in a U-Haul truck in the parking lot at the Franklin Light Rail Station in south Sacramento, authorities said Thursday night.

The Sacramento Police Department said the discovery was made around 6:45 p.m. at the light rail station along Cosumnes River Boulevard. The two bodies were found in the back of the truck.

Very few details have been released at this point.

Sacramento police said a coroner was going to examine the bodies to determine if there was anything suspicious about the deaths.