Big rig crash blocks Highway 12 both directions near I-5 in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – Highway 12 is blocked in both directions just west of Interstate 5 in San Joaquin County due to a big rig crash Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at Guard Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but both directions of the road are now blocked.

No estimated time of reopening has been given. Drivers planning on heading through the area should find an alternate route.