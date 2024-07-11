World's largest operating steam locomotive, Big Boy No. 4014, to be on display in Roseville

ROSEVILLE – Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014, the world's largest operating steam locomotive, will be on display in Roseville on Friday and Saturday as part of its 2024 Westward Bound Tour.

On both days, the display will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Atlantic Street and Vernon Street in Roseville. Admission is free.

During its stop in Roseville, the public will be able to walk through the locomotive, providing guests with a unique glimpse into the rich history of railroading.

Big Boy left its home in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on June 30. By the end of its tour, it will have crossed, Wyoming, Utah, California, Nevada and Idaho.

It will also make stops in Colfax and Truckee on Sunday before leaving for Sparks, Nevada. However, at those stops, it will not be open to the public to access.

In 1941, 25 Big Boys were built solely for Union Pacific Railroad. They were 132 feet long and weighed 1.2 million pounds.

Big Boy No. 4014 was retired in December 1961 after traveling over a million miles in its 20 years.

In 2013, Union Pacific reacquired the locomotive and relocated it back to Cheyenne for a multi-year restoration project. It then returned to service in May 2019.