Biden administration awards $225 million to Bosch's Roseville silicon carbide plant plans

ROSEVILLE – German tech company Bosch is primed to receive a big chunk of federal funding to help redevelop its Roseville computer chip facility.

The Biden administration and Bosch announced an agreement on the proposed investment Friday.

Bosch stands to receive up to $225 million that would go towards expanding their Roseville manufacturing facility into what would be the largest silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductor factory, the company says.

While more expensive than traditional silicon chips, experts say SiC chips are primed to be important in the near future due to a number of advantages.

"SiC chips are important components for applications in the automotive, telecommunications, and defense industries because they utilize less energy," said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in a statement.

Back in 2023, Bosch announced plans to buy Roseville's TSI semiconductors – already stating at the time that they planned on using the facility to produce silicon carbide chips.

The $225 million in proposed direct funding from the CHIPS and Science Act will join Bosch's previously announced $1.9 billion investment in the facility. About $350 million in proposed loans, also from the CHIPS Program Office, will be part of the funding available to Bosch.

"The Roseville investment enables Bosch to locally produce silicon carbide semiconductors, supporting U.S. consumers on the path to electrification," said Paul Thomas, president of Bosch in North America and Bosch Mobility Americas, in a statement.

Bosch says the Roseville project will create up to 1,700 jobs.

The first chips are expected to start rolling out of the facility by 2026.