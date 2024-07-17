Watch CBS News
Bicyclist killed after hit by vehicle in San Joaquin County

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

RIVERBANK – A man riding a bike died after he was hit by a vehicle from behind just north of Riverbank in San Joaquin County on Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. 

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Santa Fe Road, south of Hall Road. 

The CHP said a man was riding a bike south on Santa Fe Road when a man driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado at about 50 mph approached him from behind. 

The driver did not see the cyclist for reasons not known, the CHP said, and crashed into the cyclist.

The tire from the bike dislodged and struck a 2023 Ford traveling north.

The bicyclist died at the scene and has not been identified.

The drivers of the two vehicles were not injured and DUI is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. 

The CHP urges anyone with information to contact them.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

