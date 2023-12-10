Bicyclist in Sacramento hit-and-run Thursday has died

SACRAMENTO - A bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle that took off from the scene of the collision in Sacramento Thursday morning has died, the Sacramento Police Department said.

On Thursday at about 11:30 a.m., police responded to N. Bend Drive and Natomas Boulevard where they found a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle. Officers said the man had significant injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The vehicle took off from the scene before officers arrived at the scene, police said.

Police said they learned Saturday that the man died from his injuries.

No details about a suspected vehicle and driver have been released as of Sunday.

The case was forwarded to the major collision investigation unit. Anyone with information about the collision can contact the Sacramento Police Department.

The identification of the man will be released when the next of kin is notified.