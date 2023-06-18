Becky Sauerbrunn, U.S. Women's National Team captain, to miss World Cup with injury

Becky Sauerbrunn, captain of the U.S. Women's National Team, announced Friday that she will miss the FIFA Women's World Cup next month due to a foot injury.

USWNT is competing for its third consecutive World Cup title — a feat no men's or women's team has achieved before, according to FIFA. The tournament kicks off July 20 in host nations Australia and New Zealand.

"Heartbroken isn't even the half of it," the 38-year-old defender said in a statement Friday night. "I had hoped and worked and hoped some more to make it back in time to help lead the team at this World Cup, but after lots of discussion, unfortunately, there's just too much variability in my return to play timeline."

The two-time World Cup champion has been struggling with a foot injury she sustained in April while playing for Portland Thorns FC in the National Women's Soccer League.

In addition to Saurbrunn's absence, the women's team will be playing without winger Mallory Swanson, midfielder Sam Mewis and attacker Catarina Macario.

Swanson tore her patella tendon in a game against Ireland in April. Mewis is recovering from a second knee surgery which she had at the start of the year, and Macario is still rehabbing her ACL, which she tore in 2022.

Saurbrunn's announcement comes just days before the team's coach, Vlatko Andonovski, is expected to announce the 23-player World Cup roster.

Saurbrunn wished her team luck in the World Cup, and said she was grateful to have worked with her teammates.

"This program has always been about the collective and I have no doubt that the twenty-three players on the final roster have everything they need — in their feet, their heads and their hearts — to bring our fifth trophy home," she said.

USWNT faces Vietnam in in its opening game on July 21 in Auckland.

Saurbrunn has made 216 appearances for the USWNT. She could be replaced by both Alana Cook and Naomi Girma, both of whom are making their World Cup debuts.