Gusty winds on Friday before a beautiful St. Patrick's Day weekend in Northern California

After consecutive days of strong winds across Northern California, the wind begins to ease as we get closer to the weekend and leaves behind sunny skies and warmer temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

Another round of wind Friday

Gusty winds return through the day Friday. Similar to Thursday, wind gusts in the Valley will be up to 35-45 MPH and up to 70 MPH across portions of the Sierra.

A Wind Advisory for the Central Sacramento Valley, Southern Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta and Northern San Joaquin Valley and a High Wind Warning for the Sierra above 4,000 feet remain in effect until 5 p.m. Friday.

Strong, damaging wind gusts across the Sierra may cause tree damage, downed trees and power outages. In the valley, be mindful of objects that may blow around in your yard.

As we get closer to sunset Friday, the wind begins to taper with more manageable wind gusts around 15-25 MPH.

Clear skies and warm temperatures on Friday with highs in the upper 60s - low 70s.

Mild St. Patrick's Day weekend

This weekend is going to be beautiful, bringing lots of sun, warmer temperatures and less wind.

Thanks to our weather pattern, an area of high pressure continues to dominate the West Coast acting as a block against any incoming storms.

Thanks to this pattern, this will bring plenty of sunshine and the warmest stretch of weather so far this year.

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be roughly 4-8 degrees warmer than average for most in the valley.

Many on St. Patrick's Day will reach for the mid-upper 70s. Perfect for any outdoor celebrations!

Even if you are traveling up to the foothills and Sierra, the weather looks great! Bluebird skies and highs in the 50s and 60s.

More wet weather for spring?

This mild and sunny weather pattern will continue to stick around through the beginning of next week. With clear skies and highs in the 70s.

The pattern is showing signs of breaking down by the time we reach Thursday. Opening the door for wet weather systems to return to California.

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center brings back above-average precipitation chances for the entire state. This timing would not be too out of the ordinary as spring officially begins on March 19.

Make sure to stay with CBS Sacramento's First Alert weather team for the latest on what to expect as we get closer to the start of spring.