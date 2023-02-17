Watch CBS News
Local News

Bear League documentary to shed light on the secret life of bears

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Bear League documentary to shed light on the secret life of bears
Bear League documentary to shed light on the secret life of bears 00:37

Are you interested in learning more about the behavior of bears? The Bear League has recently announced the upcoming release of a documentary that aims to give viewers an inside look at how bears are sleeping beneath homes.

By shedding light on the habits and tendencies of bears, the hope is that viewers will gain a better understanding of these sleeping giants.

With hours of footage to work with, the Bear League's documentary promises to be a fascinating and educational look at the life of bears. Viewers can expect to see lots of blinking, yawning, and even a few good stretches, providing a unique glimpse into the world of these powerful creatures.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 11:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.