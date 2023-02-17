Bear League documentary to shed light on the secret life of bears The Bear League has recently announced the upcoming release of a documentary that aims to give viewers a better understanding of the animals, which sometimes sleep beneath homes. With hours of footage to work with, the Bear League's documentary promises to be a fascinating and educational look at the life of bears. Viewers can expect to see lots of blinking, yawning, and even a few good stretches, providing a unique glimpse into the world of these powerful creatures.