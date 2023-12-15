San Francisco DA: Protesters who blocked Bay Bridge to face charges

Dozens arrested in protest that shut westbound Bay Bridge for hours Dozens arrested in protest that shut westbound Bay Bridge for hours 03:00

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco District Attorney's Office confirmed Friday that dozens of protesters who blocked the Bay Bridge last month as they called for a cease-fire in Gaza would face charges.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, prosecutors said 80 people would be charged in connection with the November 16 incident, which blocked all westbound lanes on the bridge for hours.

"While we must protect avenues for free speech, the exercise of free speech can not compromise public safety," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said. "The demonstration on the Bay Bridge that snarled traffic for hours had a tremendous impact on those who were stuck on the bridge for hours and required tremendous public resources to resolve."

"I would like to commend the California Highway Patrol and San Francisco Sheriff's Department for their work to peacefully resolve this incident," the district attorney went on to say.

Protesters calling for an Israel-Hamas cease-fire shut down the westbound direction of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in Calif., on Nov. 16, 2023. Bay Area Palestine Solidarity via Bay City News

According to the California Highway Patrol, the protesters blocked the westbound lanes of the Eastern Span just before Treasure Island on the morning of November 16, as San Francisco was hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. During the protest, some demonstrators had chained themselves together on the roadway.

The group unfurled a banner reading "Biden Harris: Ceasefire Now" across the lanes. Others held a "die-in" on the roadway, covering their bodies in white sheets and placards that read "11,000 dead."

At the time, the Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC) said on social media that the action by about 200 protesters was to highlight what it called a genocide happening in Gaza while President Joe Biden was hosting cocktail parties in San Francisco.

Prosecutors said the protesters would face charges of false imprisonment, refusing to comply with a police officer, unlawful public assembly, refusing to disperse and obstruction of a street, sidewalk or other place open to the public.

Those who were cited and released have been assigned arraignment dates from December 18-22, according to the DA's office.