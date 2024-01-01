Watch CBS News
Baby born at UC Davis Medical Center just a couple minutes into new year

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The first new baby of 2024 at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento was born just a couple minutes after midnight. 

UC Davis said baby Asher Bar Nguyen was born at 12:02 a.m. 

He weighed in at eight pounds and seven ounces. 

ucdavis-first-new-year-baby.png
Asher Bar Nguyen. UC Davis

There were new parents ringing in the new year in delivery rooms across the country, like in Philadelphia where baby Matias was born at 12:03 a.m. ET

We're checking with other Sacramento-area hospitals to see if they had any New Year's babies last night. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 10:03 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

