Baby born at UC Davis Medical Center just a couple minutes into new year

SACRAMENTO — The first new baby of 2024 at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento was born just a couple minutes after midnight.

UC Davis said baby Asher Bar Nguyen was born at 12:02 a.m.

He weighed in at eight pounds and seven ounces.

Asher Bar Nguyen. UC Davis

There were new parents ringing in the new year in delivery rooms across the country, like in Philadelphia where baby Matias was born at 12:03 a.m. ET.

We're checking with other Sacramento-area hospitals to see if they had any New Year's babies last night.