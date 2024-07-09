Attempted armed robbery report prompts short shelter-in-place at Del Campo High School

FAIR OAKS – Two people have been detained after a reported armed robbery on the Del Campo High School campus Tuesday.

The incident happened during summer school hours at the school, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, prompting both Del Campo High and Will Rodgers Middle School to shelter in place for a time.

Deputies say they detained two people after getting the possible attempted robbery at gunpoint report. Two other subjects are possibly at large, the sheriff's office says.

No weapons have been recovered so far. Deputies have swept the campuses.

It's unclear if the incident involved students at the school or if it just happened on campus. No details about the people detained have been released yet.