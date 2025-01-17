A's sign relief pitcher, World Series champion José Leclerc to 1-year deal

WEST SACRAMENTO – The Athletics announced Friday afternoon they have signed relief pitcher and World Series champion José Leclerc to a one-year deal.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the deal is worth $10 million.

Leclerc has played eight seasons for the Texas Rangers, posting a 3.27 ERA in 360.1 innings pitched. Last season, he posted a 4.32 ERA in 66.2 innings of work.

He was a part of the 2023 World Series Rangers team, allowing one hit over three innings in the fall classic against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Leclerc is not the only player to join the A's for their first temporary season in West Sacramento. The team signed its largest guaranteed contract in team history, inking in Luis Severino for three years.

They also signed third baseman Gio Urshela and acquired left-handers Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez from the Tampa Bay Rays.