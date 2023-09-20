Watch CBS News
Local News

Arrest made in September 5 deadly shooting in south Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — An arrest has been made in connection to the early September shooting death of 43-year-old Russell Malcolm in south Sacramento, police confirmed Wednesday.

Amatari Mabinton, 43, was taken into custody on Tuesday with assistance from Elk Grove SWAT, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Mabinton is suspected of fatally shooting Malcolm on the night of September 5. Officers located Malcolm along Florin Road with at least one gunshot wound.

Malcolm was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said.

It is unclear if the pair knew each other, and the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 3:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.