Arrest made in September 5 deadly shooting in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — An arrest has been made in connection to the early September shooting death of 43-year-old Russell Malcolm in south Sacramento, police confirmed Wednesday.

Amatari Mabinton, 43, was taken into custody on Tuesday with assistance from Elk Grove SWAT, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Mabinton is suspected of fatally shooting Malcolm on the night of September 5. Officers located Malcolm along Florin Road with at least one gunshot wound.

Malcolm was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said.

It is unclear if the pair knew each other, and the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.