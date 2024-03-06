Arrest made in shooting that killed 1 Stockton teen, injured another in September 2023

STOCKTON — Authorities on Wednesday arrested a person accused of a double shooting that killed a Stockton high school student and injured another teen last September.

Mugshot of Anthony Pontod, 18 Stockton Police Department

Anthony Pontod, 18, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and faces charges of murder and attempted murder, the Stockton Police Department said.

Pontod is accused of killing Angelo Rivas, 15, and injuring a 16-year-old boy in a shooting on September 25, 2023, in the area of North Center and Channel streets.

Rivas was declared dead at the scene.

Following the shooting, Stockton police said the suspects were three Hispanic boys. No other arrests have been made and it was not clear if a search was ongoing for more suspects.