Watch CBS News
Local News

Arrest made in shooting that killed 1 Stockton teen, injured another in September 2023

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON — Authorities on Wednesday arrested a person accused of a double shooting that killed a Stockton high school student and injured another teen last September.

anthony-pontod-stockton-pd.jpg
Mugshot of Anthony Pontod, 18 Stockton Police Department

Anthony Pontod, 18, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and faces charges of murder and attempted murder, the Stockton Police Department said.

Pontod is accused of killing Angelo Rivas, 15, and injuring a 16-year-old boy in a shooting on September 25, 2023, in the area of North Center and Channel streets.

Rivas was declared dead at the scene.

Following the shooting, Stockton police said the suspects were three Hispanic boys. No other arrests have been made and it was not clear if a search was ongoing for more suspects.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 10:59 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.