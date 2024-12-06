Arrest made in Sacramento freeway shooting over Thanksgiving weekend

Arrest made in Sacramento freeway shooting that injured 1

Arrest made in Sacramento freeway shooting that injured 1

SACRAMENTO – An arrest was made in a freeway shooting that halted traffic in Sacramento last weekend, the California Highway Patrol said.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Business 80 near the American River Bridge in Sacramento on Nov. 30.

One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury while a suspect was on the run, the CHP said.

The suspect, later identified as Vincent Andrade-Moreno, 38, was arrested on Friday, the CHP said. The Roseville Police Department and Rocklin Police Department's SWAT Unit assisted in serving a search and arrest warrant at Andrade-Moreno's home.

Andrade-Moreno was booked into jail for attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the CHP said.