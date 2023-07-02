Arrest made after Fairfield woman found dead in North Texas Street motel

FAIRFIELD — An arrest has been made after a Fairfield woman was found dead in a motel room early Saturday morning, authorities said Sunday.

The Fairfield Police Department said 27-year-old Alexis Burke was arrested Saturday night and faces homicide charges in connection to the death.

Officers went shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday to a motel along North Texas Street following a report that a woman was possibly dying in a room. That woman, 25, was already dead when officers arrived.

The victim has not yet been identified.

No information was available on how or if Burke and the victim knew each other and if the cause of death has been determined.