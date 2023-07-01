Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Woman found dead in Fairfield motel room Saturday

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

FAIRFIELD -- A Fairfield woman was found dead in a motel room early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched at around 1:25 a.m. to a motel in the 2100 block of North Texas Street in Fairfield following a report that a woman was possibly dying in a room.

The 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, Fairfield police said.

Her death is being investigated as suspicious and anyone with information is asked to call Fairfield police at (707) 428-7300.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 3:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.