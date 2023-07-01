Woman found dead in Fairfield motel room Saturday

FAIRFIELD -- A Fairfield woman was found dead in a motel room early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched at around 1:25 a.m. to a motel in the 2100 block of North Texas Street in Fairfield following a report that a woman was possibly dying in a room.

The 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, Fairfield police said.

Her death is being investigated as suspicious and anyone with information is asked to call Fairfield police at (707) 428-7300.