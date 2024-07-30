Watch CBS News
Local News

Arden Arcade home suffers major damage after attic fire

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Fire rips through attic of Sacramento home
Fire rips through attic of Sacramento home 01:51

ARDEN ARCADE – A fire ripped through the attic of a Sacramento-area home in a dramatic scene early Tuesday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Northwood Road in the Arden Arcade area around 4:30 a.m. and found flames shooting from the attic of a two-story home.

Only one person was inside the home at the time, with firefighters saying that working smoke alarms woke the person up and got them out safely.

Firefighters say that the home suffered major damage in the fire, with the roof starting to sag. No other homes were damaged.

A kitten was also rescued during the fire and has been reunited with the resident.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.