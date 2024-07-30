Arden Arcade home suffers major damage after attic fire

ARDEN ARCADE – A fire ripped through the attic of a Sacramento-area home in a dramatic scene early Tuesday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Northwood Road in the Arden Arcade area around 4:30 a.m. and found flames shooting from the attic of a two-story home.

Only one person was inside the home at the time, with firefighters saying that working smoke alarms woke the person up and got them out safely.

Firefighters say that the home suffered major damage in the fire, with the roof starting to sag. No other homes were damaged.

A kitten was also rescued during the fire and has been reunited with the resident.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.