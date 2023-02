SACRAMENTO -- An apartment fire involving multiple units in Arden Arcade broke out on Wednesday morning.

The scene was at 4015 Marconi Avenue, and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire crews are working on the fire attack, while simultaneously searching and evacuating any victims.

Metro Fire is working an apartment fire involving multiple units in Arden Arcade. Crews are working on fire attack, search and evacuations… pic.twitter.com/WAMe38rQ3Z — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) February 22, 2023

This is a developing story.