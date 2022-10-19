Antioch police seek public's help identifying woman found burned on trail, release photos of jewelry

PIX Now PIX Now 09:33

ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch on Tuesday released images of jewelry worn by a female homicide victim whose body was found lit on fire on a city trail early Monday and are seeking the public's help identifying her.

Police in Antioch released photos of the jewelry found with a female homicide's victim whose body was discovered burned on a trail. Antioch Police Department

Firefighters discovered her in the morning on the Mokelumne Trail between Gentrytown Drive and Lucena Way. The fire was put out and police were called for a joint investigation between the fire department's arson inspector and Antioch Police.

Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide, police said. The information about the jewelry and images were posted on the Antioch Police Department's Facebook page early Tuesday evening.

The victim is believed to be of African American descent and is thought to be under 30 years of age. She is about five feet six inches tall, though her weight is unknown.

At the time of her discovery, she was wearing a ring on her right ring finger and a metal necklace with a pendant with the letter "K" attached. While the letter K was the only letter connected to the chain, it is possible there were previously more letters.

She has also had extensive dental work done in the past, police said. She has three missing lower molars and a distinctive gap between her top front middle teeth.

Authorities have determined that she died before she was discovered by Contra Costa Fire.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Whitaker at wwhitaker@antiochca.gov, (925) 779-6890.