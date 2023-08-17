Raids held in federal investigation into Antioch, Pittsburg police – 'A dark day'

Amid scandal, calls for Antioch police to undergo federal oversight Amid scandal, calls for Antioch police to undergo federal oversight 03:42

ANTIOCH – Federal agents held a series of raids and arrested officers from Antioch and Pittsburg police departments early Thursday as part of the ongoing investigation into the embattled law enforcement agencies.

The raids, first reported by the Bay Area News Group, were held in multiple locations across the Bay Area after a federal grand jury in San Francisco handed down an indictment. The newspaper reported that current and former officers are accused of a "wide range of offenses, including criminal conspiracy."

The indictment is expected to unsealed sometime on Thursday. A statement from the Northern California U.S. Attorney's office confirmed a press conference will take place Thursday afternoon to announce "significant law enforcement actions."

"Today is a dark day in our city's history, as people trusted to uphold the law, allegedly breached that trust and were arrested by the FBI," Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said in a statement following the raids. "As our city absorbs this tragic news, we must come together as one. Today's actions are the beginning of the end of a long and arduous process."

Over the past 18 months, both police departments have been under investigation. In early 2022, the Contra Costa DA's office first confirmed that officers were being investigated for multiple offenses, including "crimes of moral turpitude."

The FBI then investigated officers for alleged drug distribution, bribery, excessive force and civil rights violations. During the course of their investigation, racist text messages among officers were also found.

As a result of the investigation, nearly half of the officers in the Antioch Police Department were placed on leave, including several in management positions. Meanwhile, Antioch PD is currently without a permanent chief after Steven Ford abruptly resigned after leading the department for several months.

In the wake of the scandals, California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office launched a civil rights investigation into Antioch PD. Civil rights attorney John Burris has also called for federal monitoring of the department, akin to what has been done with the Oakland Police Department following the "Riders" scandal of the early 2000s.

Thorpe addressed critics of measures to reform the city's police. "To those that have accused me and others of being anti-police for seeking to reform the Antioch Police Department, today's arrests are demonstrative of the issues that have plagued the Antioch Police Department for decades," the mayor went on to say.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.