Anomalously cold system brings snow to lower Sierra elevations on Friday

Snow falling all the way down to Colfax on Friday morning

COLFAX – It's a cold winter morning for the Northern California high country on Friday, despite it being weeks into spring.

An anomalously cold system, according to the National Weather Service, is moving through the area.

Residents from communities all around the Sacramento Valley reported seeing unsettled weather Thursday night into early Friday morning. The impacts included hail and quick periods of intense showers.

Lower elevations also saw and will continue to see some snow with this system, forecasts snow.

Friday morning, CBS13 saw snow falling at the 2000' level near Applegate. By the time we got up to the Colfax area, snow was really dumping.

its really dumping right now in the Colfax area, elevation 2400 feet! Chains required on I-80 Colfax to Truckee!

Forecasts show the snow level is expected to continue to be around the 1500' level, with some accumulations possible down into the foothills.

Things are expected to dry out and warm up into the weekend.

Temperatures could also start flirting with the 80s later next week.