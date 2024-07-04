Annual 4th of July Family Blast fireworks show, parade held in El Dorado County

PLACERVILLE — Fourth of July celebrations will continue at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds on Thursday night, and there is a chance to catch a fireworks show.

The gates opened at 3 p.m. for the annual Fourth of July Family Blast event. There is live music, food, drinks and other entertainment.

Placerville Speedway will be hosting "Freedom and Fireworks" coordinated with the fairgrounds. Sprint race qualifying begins at 5:30 p.m. with the races starting at 6:30 p.m.

The fireworks show will take place after the racing ends, between 9:30-10 p.m.

"We're going to have about a 20-minute show. They're making big promises so we're hoping they keep up with them. This is the only legal place in El Dorado County to watch fireworks tonight other than at the lake," said Kathy Dunkak, CEO of the El Dorado County Fair Association.

The fairgrounds encourage you to bring games, propane BBQs and dancing shoes.

You must buy tickets at the gate with cash, and they are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ticket prices are:

$10 Parking in the Tiers.

$5 per person (walk-in at the gate), kids 6 and under are free.

$30 per carload — includes parking on the grounds and Family Blast admission for up to 6 people.

$75 for RVs — includes overnight parking on the grounds and gate admission for up to 6 people.

Pollock Pines Independence Day Parade

Fourth of July Festivities had already been underway in El Dorado County by the early afternoon with the Pollock Pines-Camino Rotary Club's annual Independence Day Parade.

The heat didn't seem to stop anyone, as chairs lined Pony Express Trail hours before the parade even started. The parade ran from noon to 1 p.m.

"It's just a small hometown parade that's so fun," said Ginger Swigart with the Pollock Pines-Camino Rotary Club.

She said there were about 31 entries with everything ranging from different floats, to law enforcement vehicles, and classic cars.

Families were also able to enjoy a celebration at the 50 Grand during and after the parade that was filled with food, a bounce house, and more.

"The most important thing that impresses me is how many people from our community support this parade. They come out every year, there's always a ton of entries," Swigart said.

Swigart said they are always looking for new members to join their rotary club. You can find more information by clicking here.