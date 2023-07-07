Animal remains illegally dumped on Placer County country road frequented by litterbugs

PLACER COUNTY -- An investigation is underway after someone dumped animal remains on Dyer Lane just northwest of Antelope. The area has seen illegal dumping problems for years now.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said hazardous waste could have a big impact on the habitat of animals, especially if it's near waterways.

"Dumping Prohibited" signs are along the road, but it is not stopping people from dumping.

"It is almost like this out here is a relay station or transfer station for the dump," said Rich England, who lives near Dyer Lane.

Furniture, tree clippings, remnants of fireworks even a barbecue grill - you see it all when driving up and down Dyer Lane.

"It is mainly garbage," said England. "I have seen people dump cars right here on this corner, light them on fire and drive away."

One of the latest dumpings: goat and sheep remains.

"It is disheartening at times, but after 26 years it is just the way it is," said England.

Placer County Animal Services said livestock dumping is something it's been trying to stop here since 2010. It is had several calls on dumping ranging from loose stray livestock to a few calls of deceased animals that appear to have been inappropriately dumped, but not abused.

"Because there is no outlet," said England. "It weaves around Kasser Road, Tan Woods Road, Dyer Lane, so they feel safe out there dumping stuff."

The penalties dumpers face depends on the type and amount of material left behind.

CDFW said it could be a misdemeanor fine up to $2,000 dollars or in some cases jail time.

Busting the dumpers is the challenge.

"Fish and Game actually used our turnaround on our private driveway to watch what was going on there," England said.

Wildlife Offices are continually patrolling these high illegal dumping areas giving multiple citations and making several arrests on Dyer Lane over the years.

For some types of dumping, there are specific community service-related requirements. In some cases, people are required to pick up the dumped material and/or pay for the removal costs associated with the cleanup.

Placer County Animal Services said it is still investigating the recent livestock dumping. If you have any information about this case or other animal-related cases in Placer County, call the Placer County Animal Service at (530) 886-5500.