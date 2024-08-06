Watch CBS News
Amtrak reports delays along Capitol Corridor route after "trespasser incident"

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Several scheduled Amtrak trains through the Capitol Corridor are seeing delays due to a "trespasser incident," officials say.

Amtrak sent out an alert just before 6 a.m. that Train 521 was stopped east of Fairfield-Vacaville due to a trespasser incident. No other details about that incident have been released.

This stopped train has had a domino effect on other scheduled trains along the route, with Train 523 also now stopped in Davis.

A little after 6 a.m., Amtrak announced that Train 525 would be delayed leaving Sacramento due to the blockage ahead.

Amtrak's Capitol Corridor service connects Sacramento-area commuters with the Bay Area. 

