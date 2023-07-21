American dream in Stockton: Founder of popular El Dorado Market turns 100, shares journey from immigrant to business owner

STOCKTON -- On his 100th birthday, the family of Stockton's Don Emiliano Solorio Sr. gathered to celebrate both life and legacy.

Solorio Sr. spent five of those decades building a booming family business: El Dorado Market in South Stockton.

His dream was to open the first Mexican market in the city after immigrating to the United States in 1944 under the Bracero Program, which was a series of diplomatic accords between Mexico and the U.S. that permitted millions of Mexican men to work legally in the United States.

"When he was a young boy, he used to work at a store in Mexico. His dream was to have his own store," said his son Emiliano Solorio Jr., who now manages El Dorado Market in place of his father.

Solorio Jr. has worked at the market since he was just 11. He's proud of what his father has built: a market that is known for food and family.

It's one that often has a line out the door for its burritos and tamales.

"I have younger customers, they say their grandfathers, their fathers bring them here. I get a lot of that, a whole lot of that," said Solorio Jr. with a laugh. "Three, four generations of customers come here."

His dad realized his American dream in Stockton after farming vegetables in Isleton for decades.

In 1972, Solorio Sr. spent every penny he had saved over the years to open El Dorado Market, an investment that after 50 years has paid off.

"Mi tienda es una bendicion," Solorio Sr. said in Spanish, translating to, "My store is a blessing."

Surrounded by his loved ones, Thursday, July 20 marked a celebration of Solorio's 100th birthday and the legacy he has created for his family.

"Muy contento," said Solorio Sr., saying he is 'very happy' to have lived a century with his life's greatest joy: his family.

Four generations were all there as San Joaquin County Supervisor Miguel Villapudua honored him, presenting him with a certificate recognizing 100 years lived, and for what he brought to Stockton: his family business.

"Something like that? They're just not there anymore. They're a dying breed," said Villapudua.

When Solorio Sr. was asked if he expected to live this long, his response was one understood across every language barrier: laughter. He says he is grateful, but hopes time ticks backward after turning 100.