Man dies in Amador County after shooting involving officer, CHP says

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

AMADOR COUNTY – A man is dead after a shooting involving a California Highway Patrol in Amador County on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. 

Shortly after 5:15 p.m., a CHP officer responded to a call that a vehicle was blocking Old Sacramento Road east of Latrobe Road. This is west of the city of Plymouth.

The CHP said when the officer arrived, a shooting happened and a man died. No officers were injured.

Details surrounding the shooting were not released but the CHP said a gun was found.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

