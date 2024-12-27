Man dies in Amador County after shooting involving officer, CHP says

Man killed in shooting involving officer in Amador County, CHP says

AMADOR COUNTY – A man is dead after a shooting involving a California Highway Patrol in Amador County on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m., a CHP officer responded to a call that a vehicle was blocking Old Sacramento Road east of Latrobe Road. This is west of the city of Plymouth.

The CHP said when the officer arrived, a shooting happened and a man died. No officers were injured.

Details surrounding the shooting were not released but the CHP said a gun was found.