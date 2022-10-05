Alec Baldwin announces settlement with "Rust" shooting victim Halyna Hutchins' family; filming to resume

Settlement announced in "Rust" shooting suit Alec Baldwin announces settlement with "Rust" shooting victim Halyna Hutchins' family 01:51

Actor Alec Baldwin said Wednesday he had reached a civil settlement with the family of the woman he fatally shot with a prop gun on the set of the Western film "Rust" last year. The husband of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins confirmed a settlement had been reached but was subject to court approval.

In a statement from his attorney, Matthew Hutchins also said he would be named an executive producer of the film, which would resume filming in January "with all the original principal players on board."

"All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident," Hutchins said. "I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

Baldwin was holding a Colt gun during a rehearsal for the Western being filmed in New Mexico last October when it discharged a live round, killing the 42-year-old Hutchins.

In an Instagram post, Baldwin called the settlement a "resolution of this tragic and painful situation."

"Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son," Baldwin said in the post.

Alec Baldwin is seen on April 3, 2022, in Rome, Italy. MEGA/GC Images

"Rust" director Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, said he would devote his work on the film going forward "to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud."

"Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started," he said in a statement Wednesday.

The family's lawsuit was one of a series of civil proceedings over the fatal shooting, which sent shockwaves through Hollywood, and led to calls for guns to be permanently banned from sets.

Investigators have not filed criminal charges over the tragedy but have refused to rule them out against anyone involved, including Baldwin.