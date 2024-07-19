Alcohol, speed suspected in crash that killed driver in El Dorado County, CHP says

EL DORADO COUNTY – A driver is dead and alcohol and speed are suspected to be a factor in a crash near Placerville on Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of Country Club Drive near Los Santos Drive.

The CHP said a 2017 Ford truck went off the roadway and crashed into trees located in the front yard of a home.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, the CHP said.

The passenger, also a man in his 30s, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The driver's identification has not been released.