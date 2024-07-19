Watch CBS News
Local News

Alcohol, speed suspected in crash that killed driver in El Dorado County, CHP says

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

EL DORADO COUNTY – A driver is dead and alcohol and speed are suspected to be a factor in a crash near Placerville on Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of Country Club Drive near Los Santos Drive.

The CHP said a 2017 Ford truck went off the roadway and crashed into trees located in the front yard of a home.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, the CHP said.

The passenger, also a man in his 30s, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The driver's identification has not been released.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.