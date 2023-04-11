Evacuation order lifted for Manteca neighborhood after San Joaquin River flooding

MANTECA – The remaining evacuation orders for people living along Airport Court in San Joaquin County have now been lifted.

Authorities issued those orders back in March as California was drenched by storm after storm. A combination of storm runoff, snowmelt, and ongoing rainfall left the first floors of many homes in the area of Airport Court in Manteca underwater.

Some residents who spoke to CBS13 at the time said they had to use a boat to evacuate themselves and their families.

"Usually the river is between 100 and 200 feet behind our backyard," said Krystal Gonzales.

On Tuesday afternoon, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office announced that evacuation orders for the Airport Court area have now been downgraded to evacuation warnings. The warning remains in effect due to anticipated high water levels as more snow melts, authorities say.

**Haven Acres** A mandatory evacuation order is still in place for Haven Acres Mobile Home Park due to high levels of flooding and the electricity outage at that location.



While Airport Court residents can now go home, residents who live in the Haven Acres Mobile Home Park remain under a mandatory evacuation order. Flooding remains high in the area, the sheriff's office says, and there is still no electricity.

Officials have said that there haven't been any negative impacts on the levees in the area.