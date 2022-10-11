Airbnb cracks down on potential house parties ahead of Halloween

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Airbnb is cracking down on house parties.

You can throw a Halloween bash, but it won't be at an Airbnb rental, the company says.

"We know that Halloween – great holiday, fun holiday – but is also one that might bring about more attempts to try to throw some type of unauthorized party," said Ben Breit, Director of Trust and Safety Communications at Airbnb.

The platform is playing enforcer by rolling out its new anti-party technology.

No longer will you be able to book a one-night reservation over the holiday without a history of positive reviews.

For multiple-night reservations, guests attempting to book entire home listings without a history of positive reviews, within a certain area or last minute, will be redirected to results that are not entire home listings or blocked completely.

The move follows concerns and complaints from neighbors living near Airbnb hosts as CBS13 covered in 2018.

Other reports include shootings at wild house parties hosted at an Airbnb.

This summer, the company codified a party ban after implementing a temporary ban.

In California, it reported a 62 percent year-over-year reduction in party reports.

Airbnb calls neighbors important stakeholders. If someone observes a house party in progress, he or she can go on the app and select "Contact Neighborhood Support." From there, a message can be sent to the company which will work to get a hold of the host, and possibly law enforcement if needed.

So, what happens if someone is caught hosting an unauthorized party?

"It really depends on the severity. It can start with a ban on our platform," Breit said.

In the case of a violent attack at a Sacramento party in October 2020, it also took legal action against the guest. It marked the first time Airbnb had ever done so.

The platform says it is not just about supporting hosts.

"It's about supporting neighbors too," he said.