Air in Sacramento unhealthy for sensitive groups as smoke from Oregon and California lingers

SACRAMENTO - Air quality officials are warning that smoke in some parts of our is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The smoke is coming from wildfires in California and Oregon.

By early Tuesday afternoon, a thick haze of smoke was visible in many parts of the region, including the Bay Area, with residents across the feeling the impact of the poor air quality.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento tweeted Wednesday: "Smoke originating from wildfires burning over northwest California and across the Pacific Northwest is resulting in areas of poor air quality across portions interior #NorCal."

Below were the air quality readings on AirNow.gov in the West Sacramento area at 10 a.m.

The Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District warned of poorer concentrations of smoke overnight and into the morning. The district issued a statement that reads:

"Air quality impacts expected to continue throughout Wednesday, with higher concentrations overnight and into the morning. If you smell smoke, protect yourself by limiting exposure, stay indoors, if possible, with windows and doors closed, and turn your air conditioner on circulate. Check air quality at fire.airnow.gov or visit www.ysaqmd.org/wildfire for more information."

SMOKE ALERT (9/19/23) due to transport from Northern California and Oregon wildfires. Air quality impacts expected to... Posted by Yolo-Solano Air Quality on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

