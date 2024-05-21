Bill banning legacy admissions in all California colleges and universities passes Assembly

Supreme Court strikes down use of affirmative action for college admissions Supreme Court strikes down use of affirmative action for college admissions 04:12

A bill from a Bay Area lawmaker that would ban legacy admissions at public and private colleges in California has passed the State Assembly.

On Tuesday, lawmakers approved Assembly Bill 1780 by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D- San Francisco). The bill now heads to the State Senate for consideration.

"If you work hard, get good grades and have a well-rounded background, your spot should not be taken by someone else just because their family can write a big check or is a graduate of that school," Ting said in a statement.

Ting said the measure is in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that bans race considerations in the college admissions process.

While the University of California, California State University and community college systems don't consider donor or alumni ties in admitting students, Ting said other schools in the state continue to use legacy admissions.

Ting's office provided enrollment data from Fall 2022. At Stanford University, 287 out of 2,075 admitted students that year had donor or alumni ties, or 13.8%. At Santa Clara University, 1,133 of 8,677 admits had such ties (13.1%).

"If we value diversity in higher education, we must level the playing field," the assemblymember went on to say.

If approved, California would join Maryland in banning legacy admissions at public and private institutions. Colorado and Virginia have banned legacy admissions at both public universities and colleges.