Legacy admissions at California colleges could end under proposed Assembly bill Kevin Ko reports on a bill that passed the California Assembly which seeks to end legacy admissions at colleges and universities in the state. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv