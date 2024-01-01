$810 million Powerball jackpot hit in Michigan

SACARMENTO - Someone's new year is off to a great start after they won the Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers were picked in Michigan for Monday night's drawing of $810 million, according to CA Lottery Press. In California, a player who bought their ticket in San Bernardino County matched 5 numbers correctly. They'll get over $1 million.

#BREAKING The #Powerball #jackpot has been hit in Michigan! 2024 is off to a great start for both the winner and for #CaliforniaEducation, which benefitted in the form of $60+ million from this latest sequence… almost 3 months in the making. (1/2)https://t.co/sj0YeXzkBo — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) January 2, 2024

The winning numbers were: 12-21-42-44-49 and the Powerball is 1.

Going into Monday's drawing, the one-time, lump sum cash payment stood at $408.9 million, and this jackpot was the fifth largest in Powerball history.

It was the last Powerball jackpot win since last October when a massive $1.765 billion winning ticket was sold in southern California. Monday's drawing is the thirty-fifth since then.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.