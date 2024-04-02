73 dogs sezied from "inhumane" conditions at 3 properties in Turlock, police say

TURLOCK — A suspect is sought after 73 dogs were seized across three properties in the city of Turlock last week, authorities said Tuesday.

The Turlock Police Department said search warrants were served on March 28 at three homes on South First Street after reports of potential dogfighting and animal cruelty.

Jorge Ayala, 46 Turlock Police

Turlock police said Jorge Ayala, 46, was identified as a suspect over the course of the investigation, however, his whereabouts are unknown.

The investigation began in early March when Turlock Animal Services expressed concerns following reports out of the area.

On the day the search warrants were served, detectives discovered the dogs were living in "deplorable and inhumane" conditions, the police department said. Some of the dogs were found tethered to stationary objects in the properties' yards, which is illegal in California. A number of dogs were also found to be pregnant.

Turlock police said all 73 dogs were taken to the Turlock shelter and have been treated for any injuries or diseases.

The shelter has suspended owner surrenders until further notice due to the dozens of dogs that were seized and put into their care. There are 10 other dogs at the shelter that are unrelated to the investigation. The shelter said those 10 dogs need to be