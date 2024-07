SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway in south Sacramento after a shooting Monday morning.

The scene is along 66th Avenue, near E. Southgate Drive. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies are investigating a homicide at the scene.

Deputies say the victim was a woman. No other details, including any suspect information, have been released at this point.

Homicide at 5710 66th Avenue in South Sacramento. Adult female was shot to death, @sacsheriff Homicide Detectives are en route. pic.twitter.com/QVfSSKhR5J — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) July 29, 2024

