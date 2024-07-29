South Sacramento apartment complex employee shot, killed after dispute; suspect arrested

SACRAMENTO – A south Sacramento apartment complex employee was allegedly shot and killed by a tenant on Monday, authorities say.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to an apartment complex near 66th Avenue and E. Southgate Drive around 9:40 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

There, deputies say a woman believed to have been in her 30s was fatally shot. She was a worker at the complex, the sheriff's office says.

ARREST MADE IN HOMICIDE ON 66TH AVENUE IN SOUTH SACRAMENTO At approximately 9:40 AM on Monday, July 29, 2024,... Posted by Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Detectives believe the suspect, 66-year-old Leslie Weikert, was a tenant at the complex. He allegedly shot the woman several times after having some sort of dispute with her.

Weikert was arrested later Monday evening. He's facing a charge of homicide and is being held at Sacramento County Jail without bail.