South Sacramento apartment complex employee shot, killed after dispute; suspect arrested

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A south Sacramento apartment complex employee was allegedly shot and killed by a tenant on Monday, authorities say.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to an apartment complex near 66th Avenue and E. Southgate Drive around 9:40 a.m. to investigate a shooting. 

There, deputies say a woman believed to have been in her 30s was fatally shot. She was a worker at the complex, the sheriff's office says. 

Detectives believe the suspect, 66-year-old Leslie Weikert, was a tenant at the complex. He allegedly shot the woman several times after having some sort of dispute with her. 

Weikert was arrested later Monday evening. He's facing a charge of homicide and is being held at Sacramento County Jail without bail. 

