6 suspects arrested in West Sacramento robbery that ended in deadly shooting

WEST SACRAMENTO – Detectives say six suspects are now under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened during a robbery in West Sacramento over the summer.

West Sacramento police have been mostly silent on details about the Aug. 12 incident.

However, on Monday, detectives released a lot more information about the case – including the revelation that six people were now under arrest.

Officers initially responded to Reed Avenue, near Interstate 80, back on Aug. 12 to investigate a crash. Medics soon pronounced the driver dead at the scene, with first responders believing that it was the crash that killed the person.

An autopsy completed several days later revealed, however, that the driver had actually been shot. His death was ruled a homicide.

Despite being 48 hours behind on the investigation, detectives were still able to reconstruct what they believe happened. It appears that the driver had gone to the area of Ikea Court for an illegal marijuana deal, police say, but was then jumped by a group of suspects who were allegedly lying in wait.

The suspects allegedly shot the victim as he tried to get away.

Detectives identified four adults and two juveniles suspected to have been involved in the robbery. The suspect, Jayden Sevon Davis, arrested in Sparks, Nv. early in September was actually one of two suspects arrested simultaneously that day, police say.

By the end of September, police say all six suspects linked to the deadly shooting had been arrested. Police have not released the names of any other suspects.

Detectives also noted that the bullet casing from the deadly shooting forensically matched at least two other recent Sacramento-area shootings that are still under investigation.